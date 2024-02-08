Kanye West Announced Another ‘Vultures’ Listening Event, And Ticket Prices Are Not Cheap | lovebscott.com

Kanye West has announced a second listening party to celebrate his upcoming collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

via: Uproxx

Last week, Kanye West (who legally changed his name to Ye in October 2021) made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott’s Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour and performed several classics from his discography. He was also joined by Bump and Ty Dolla Sign to perform “Vultures,” the title track of Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s forthcoming joint album-turned-three-part-project.

As is the case with most everything Ye does, the Vultures rollout has been clunky, including several delays, But it appears that Vultures is set to release as most recently announced – Vultures Vol. 1 due out this Friday, February 9, the second volume on March 8, and the third volume on April 5 — because listening events are scheduled throughout this week.

First, they announced a Vultures listening event at Chicago’s United Center — which Ye said sold out in seven minutes — for Thursday, February 8. And Wednesday, February 7, Ye posted “VULTURES UBS ARENA NEW YORK 02 09 2024? to his Instagram Story.

An official release was posted to UBS Arena’s official website, as seen below:

“In a celebration of music and artistry, the American hip hop superduo ¥$ – composed of the visionary rapper and producer YE (FKA Kanye West) and the immensely talented Ty Dolla Sign – is thrilled to announce the official album release party and listening experience for their debut studio album, Vultures, Volume 1. This exclusive event is set to take place on Friday, February 9, 2024, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR.

Fans will have the rare opportunity to experience Vultures, Volume 1 in a high-fidelity audio and visual showcase, crafted by YE and Ty Dolla Sign. This event marks a historic moment as attendees will listen to the album together with the artists and album collaborators. This gathering promises to be an iconic moment in music history, bringing together special guests, album collaborators, and fans in a celebration of creativity and innovation.”

That said, you have to be a die-hard Ye and/or Ty Dolla Sign fan to attend, considering ticket prices start at $140, as per BrooklynVegan. Find more information here.