Kanye Launched A ‘Countdown To Donda’ Livestream On Apple Music Previewing His Second Listening Event [Photos + Video]

Kanye West has launched another livestream on Apple Music in the lead-up to his Donda livestream event tonight at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

via: Uproxx

The music world has been anxiously awaiting the beginning of Kanye’s new era, and his first album to drop since his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Entitled Donda after the rapper’s late mother, whose tragic death has had an ongoing impact on the rapper’s life, he previously previewed the new album in a massive stadium show in Atlanta that was live streamed on Apple Music. But in true Kanye form, the album wasn’t exactly finished, so he’s been holed up in Atlanta finishing the album, and announced that a second listening event would be held once it was done.

.@kanyewest prepares and presents his 10th album #Donda, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during an exclusive livestream event. Watch it now, only on Apple Music:https://t.co/w5603YUviT pic.twitter.com/HR4tRd0YZC — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) August 5, 2021

Now, Apple has debuted a live stream leading up to the second event, which shows Kanye hanging out with friends and collaborators, pumping himself up for the event. Fan accounts have captured high-profile visitors like Chance The Rapper, Ye’s weight-training moments in a Donda vest, and what looks like a new Balenciaga suit for tonight’s stream.

Excitement for the follow-up is definitely high, even if plenty of fans were disappointed in his Pro-Trump era, the strange follow-up that was his own presidential campaign, and didn’t think Ye was his best work. But with Kanye, a potential comeback is always in the works. Check out the live stream via the Apple Music link above.

We will find out at midnight if Donda does come out.