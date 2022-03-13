Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Marries Longtime Love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii [Photo]

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, have tied the knot in Hawaii, according to posts on the couple’s Instagram accounts.

via: People

The longtime couple made it official on Saturday in Maui, Hawaii, saying “I do” with family and friends underneath picturesque palm trees and the setting sun.

For their big day, Mahomes, 26, wore a gray suit, while Matthews, also 26, wore a stunning white gown that featured cutouts near her torso.

Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as his best man, while his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce was a groomsman. Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was one of Matthew’s bridesmaids as well, TMZ reported.

The couple shared a joint Instagram post after the ceremony, which features a collection of photographs of the pair on their special day. The series also shows a photo of the couple and their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye.

The happy couple had teased their nuptials to fans on Instagram all week as they enjoyed fun in the sun with their daughter and wedding party.

Matthews and Mahomes’ long-awaited day came over a year after the Chiefs quarterback — who led the team to a Super Bowl LIV victory — popped the question on his now-wife’s 25th birthday on Sept. 1, 2020.

Mahomes proposed at Arrowhead Stadium with an intricate display that included hundreds of white roses. The couple then shared an intimate candlelit dinner together, as revealed by photos posted to Matthews’ Instagram Story at the time.

“My heart is so full! I love this man so incredibly much and today was so so special!,” Matthews, a former pro soccer player, wrote on Instagram at the time. “Couldn’t imagine this day being any more perfect.”

The couple met while attending Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. According to Yahoo! Sports, the two have been dating since the 10th grade.

“Probably proposing, I would say,” the NFL star told KCSP 610 Sports Radio when asked to compare the two moments. “You don’t think it’s going to be nerve-racking when you’ve been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, man, your heart’s racing. I promise you that.”

Since Mahomes secured the Super Bowl win in February 2020, things have only looked up for the longtime couple.

