Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ Set A Grammy Record For The Number Of Songwriters On A Track

Justin Bieber’s pop/soul jam “Peaches” (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon) broke a Grammy record that was established just last year by Beyoncé’s “Black Parade” — the song of the year nominee with the most credited co-writers.

Although Justin Bieber’s sixth full-length album, Justice, wasn’t necessarily embraced as a whole by critics, certain singles off the project have definitely done well for the pop star. “Peaches,” in particular, became a Billboard hit when it dropped, even hitting No. 1, and has now earned Bieber some nominations for the 2022 Grammys. The song features both Giveon and Daniel Caesar, and along with their contributions, has several other songwriters.

In fact, as Billboard pointed out, the song has so many songwriters that it’s actually broken a Grammys record. “Peaches” was nominated for both Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year at the annual awards ceremony (and the deluxe version of Justice also snagged a nomination for Album Of The Year). With eleven songwriters making contributions to the track, it has officially broken a record set last year by Beyonce for most songwriters ever on a song nominated in the Song Of The Year category.

Last year, “Black Parade” set the record with nine songwriters on the track, but Bieber has her beat this year by two. Here are all the songwriters on the track:

Justin Bieber, Ashton Simmonds (Daniel Caesar), Giveon Evans, Bernard Harvey, Luis Martinez, Jr., Andrew Wotman (Watt), Louis Bell, Matthew Sean Leon, Felisha King-Harvey, Aaron Simmonds, Keavan Yazdani. If you somehow haven’t heard the song yet, check it out above.

It takes a village.