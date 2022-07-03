Justin Bieber’s Grandmother Survives Near-Fatal Car Accident

Justin Bieber’s grandmother, Kathy Bieber, was involved in a serious car accident in the singer’s hometown of Stratford, Ontario on Saturday.

via Complex:

TMZ reports news of the crash broke via a Facebook public community page dedicated to classic cars in the Stratford area. A photo was posted on the page, showing a red and white convertible engulfed in smoke.

Brandan Steven, who also appears to be related to Justin, took to the page to claim he was involved in the accident with Kathy, Bieber’s grandmother on his dad Jeremy’s side.

“We were at a dead stop as a car was turning left a couple cars in front of us,” Steven explained. “Then a distracted driver rear ended us they say she had to be doing 70.”

He added, “Wasn’t good had to pull my grandmother out of car. could have been very bad if we were in there for even another 5 seconds as the doors were binded shut.”

The news arrives just a few weeks after Bieber canceled his remaining North American tour dates after informing fans that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Justin took to Instagram on June 10 to reveal that he’d been experiencing facial paralysis due to his diagnosis.

The Bieber bloodline has been going through it!