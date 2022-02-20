Justin Bieber Rescheduled The Second Date Of His ‘Justice’ Tour Due To A Covid-19 Outbreak On His Team [Photo]

COVID strikes again.

via: Uproxx

Though Justin Bieber was recently in Las Vegas to help celebrate the launch of his Our World documentary, dropping a few hints about when he wants to start a family in the doc in the meantime, he’s been forced to cancel an upcoming concert there. Due to what? Covid-19 of course. Even if the current Omicron variant isn’t wreaking so much havoc that SNL guests have to be canceled, like it was back in December 2021, the virus is still very much a threat and impacting live events and tours.

Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022. pic.twitter.com/Tqgrktefjn — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) February 20, 2022

Justin’s Justice tour, which kicked off in San Diego this past Friday, has already had to postpone their second scheduled show. “Due to a covid outbreak within the team, Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour show scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada has been rescheduled to June 28, 2022,” the Justice Tour News account posted on Twitter, along with the following statement:

“Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible. The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honored. Refunds available at point of purchase.”

According to TMZ, Justin is the one who tested positive for Covid-19, but the pop star hasn’t confirmed that news. Wishing a speedy recovery to whoever it is on the Justice touring team who is dealing with exposure.

Just a friendly reminder, COVID is still out here people.