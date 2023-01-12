Justin Bieber Reportedly Said No To Playing Coachella In 2023 But For A Good Reason

Festival season is just around the corner.

via: Uproxx

The Coachella 2023 lineup was just revealed, and the headliners Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and Blackpink are a big deal. The latter two had massive 2022s with record-breaking No. 1 albums, whereas Ocean’s Coachella performance has been long-awaited since past cancellations.

However, it looks like someone else may have been supposed to play Coachella this year — the one and only Justin Bieber. Sources told TMZ that he was offered a headlining spot but turned it down to focus on working on his new album. They also told the site that he’s likely to headline Coachella in 2024.

The “Peaches” singer had a chaotic 2022. He postponed all of his Justice World Tour to this year. “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,” he explained in a statement.

In June, he revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” he demonstrated in a video. “I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face.”