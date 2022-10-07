Justin Bieber Needs More Time To Heal, So He’s Postponed His ‘Justice’ Tour Until At Least 2023 [Photos]

Back in March, Justin Bieber had half of his face andbody paralyzed due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. This is a disease that he contracted before this tour was halted. After resting for a while, Bieber decided to return to the stage and did six more shows during that run.

via: Uproxx

The generational pop star resumed his tour in Lucca, Italy, at the end of July and completed six European dates before making history at Rock In Rio on September 4. And then, another indefinite tour postponement struck.

Bieber hasn’t taken the stage since, and yesterday (October 6), it was announced “the Justice World Tour ended with Rock In Rio” with “all remaining dates of his world tour postponed to next year,” including all dates scheduled through March 25, 2023.

This year has been especially traumatic for Bieber, so it isn’t surprising that he needs significant time to heal away from the spotlight and unique stress of executing a world tour. One day after kicking off the North American leg in February, which had been long-delayed by COVID-19, Bieber contracted COVID-19 and had to reschedule his Las Vegas stop. In March, Hailey Bieber, his wife of four years, suffered “a very small blood clot” to her brain, leading to surgically repairing a previously unknown hole in her heart. All this, of course, before Bieber’s bout with Ramsay Hunt.

Around the official announcement from Team Bieber yesterday, fans began sharing rumors of total cancellation and notifications of rescheduled shows lingering into 2024. Bieber hasn’t publicly commented on the status of the Justice World Tour.

“Justin Bieber World Tour” notice how there’s no Justice in there. pic.twitter.com/jBjP6qfrie — M ? (@biebsclubhouse) October 6, 2022

a few days ago his management sent out mails and announcing the cancellation of the entire tour, and today they decided to postpone the rest of the dates… this is a mess. official announcement is coming — seray (@scottrauhls) October 6, 2022

Justice, Bieber’s Platinum-certified sixth studio album, was released in March 2021 and nominated for eight Grammys.