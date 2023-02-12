Justin Bieber And Kodak Black Were Hit With A Lawsuit Over A West Hollywood Shooting

Two men who allege they were wounded in a shooting that took place outside a Justin Bieber concert afterparty last year are suing the singer.

via: Uproxx

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black are among those that have been named in a lawsuit stemming from an incident last year— following a Super Bowl party in West Hollywood— that left two people shot. The entertainers, along with the city of LA, have been accused of negligence, Deadline reports. The shooting allegedly took place after a private concert Bieber held for a few A-listers at The Nice Guy, a restaurant and event venue in LA.

According to reports, two men claim they were shot and severely injured during a February 2022 shooting incident outside The Nice Guy following the party. The suit primarily places the blame on Kodak, who reportedly instigated the shooting while he was exiting the venue. Notable attorney Gloria Allred is representing the alleged victims.

The lawsuit also named several others, including The Nice Guy restaurant, where the party was held; hospitality company The Hwood Group; the Revolve Group, an online fashion and lifestyle company; as well as the City of Los Angeles, the City of West Hollywood, and Los Angeles County.

Footage recently caught by TMZ shows the events leading up to the shooting. The “Tunnel Vision” rapper was spotted exiting the venue with an entourage, along with Lil Baby and Gunna. The trio met with fans outside to sign autographs and take photos before a fistfight broke out nearby, spilling out into the street. At least 10 Gunshots could be heard moments later, causing a flurry of madness among the attendees and fans.