Justin Bieber Cuts Ties with Kanye West for Attacking Wife Hailey: Report [Photos]

Justin Bieber has reportedly ended his friendship with Kanye West after the Yeezy CEO attacked his wife, Hailey Bieber, on social media.

via: XXL

According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (Oct. 8), Justin Bieber ended his friendship with Ye because he went too far with attacking his wife, Hailey, claiming she got a nose job. This after Hailey (and fashion model Gigi Hadid) came to the defense of Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whom Kanye attacked for or criticizing his controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.

Earlier this week, Kanye called out Hailey in response and warned Justin to “Get your girl before I get mad” while bringing up Drake and Hailey’s dating past in a since-deleted Instagram post. In another IG post, Ye called his wife “nose job Hailey Baldloose.”

Kanye West brings up Drake and Hailey Bieber’s past rumored romance in new Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/UnmknbkdC8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 7, 2022

Insiders reportedly told the media outlet that Justin is hurt by Kanye’s attacks especially since he has been a supportive friend through his tough times but feels he must stand up for his wife in this instance.