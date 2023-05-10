Just A Fan: Kim Kardashian “Absolutely Not” Dating Any Lakers Players

After Kim Kardashian was spotted courtside at a pair of recent Los Angeles Lakers playoff games, many have speculated on her motivations for attending.

via: HotNewHipHop

Kim Kardashian is “absolutely not” dating any players on the Los Angeles Lakers, despite rumors to the contrary. TMZ reports that she is merely a big fan of the team. She’s been in attendance at several games throughout the NBA Playoffs. At games Games 3 and 4 of the Lakers’ second-round series against the Golden State Warriors, Kardashian sat courtside with her friend Sarah Staudinger.

Staudinger is married to Kardashian’s agent, Ari Emanuel, who TMZ says owns the courtside seats. Kardashian has also sat with Kris Jenner. Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, currently plays for the Lakers, although sources say Kim would be in attendance regardless.

It appears that Kardashian is still single since her split from Pete Davidson last year. In recent weeks, she’s been seen continuing to co-parent her four children with ex-husband Kanye West. On Sunday, the two attended Saint’s soccer game and were reportedly on amicable terms.

Kardashian previously spoke about co-parenting with West during an appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast in December. “It’s hard. Shit like co-parenting, it’s really fucking hard,” she shared while beginning to cry. “I had the best dad. And I had the best memories and the greatest experience. And that’s all I want for my kids. As long as they can have that, that’s what I want for them. So, if they don’t know things that are being said, or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s real heavy, heavy grown-up shit. And they’re not ready to deal with it, you know? When they are, we’ll have those conversations. And I’ll be so prepared. But until then, I’ll do anything to keep their life as normal as possible.”