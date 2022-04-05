  1. Home
Judge Finds Tory Lanez in Violation of Protective Order in Megan Thee Stallion Felony Assault Case [Photos]

April 05, 2022 10:32 AM PST

Tory Lanez has been taken into custody in connection to the summer of 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Per initial on-the-ground updates from reporter Nancy Dillon, Judge David V. Herriford of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County first heard almost an hour of arguments regarding social media activity from Lanez, with the ultimate determination being that some of the artist’s tweets “seem to be clear messages” directed at Megan. Lanez was found to have violated a protective order, and more, with a new bail reported to have been set at $350,000.

A trial start date is currently scheduled for Sept. 14. As previously reported, Tuesday marked the rescheduled date for a postponed pre-trial hearing in the case.

In February, Megan Thee Stallion—who recently took to the Oscars stage for an Encanto-celebrating performance—shut down a court hearing-related claim which had started making the rounds on social media at the time.

“Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet??” Megan said when addressing an ultimately deleted tweet from DJ Akademiks. “Y’all tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Y’all tryna get retweets SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES!”

Speaking more generally on how easily such claims are able to spread, Megan pointed out that “nobody even cares to read.” Frequent Megan collaborator LilJuMadeDaBeat later echoed these remarks, saying in a tweet that social media had “made y’all dumb af.”

More to come as this story continues to develop.

