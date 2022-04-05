Judge Finds Tory Lanez in Violation of Protective Order in Megan Thee Stallion Felony Assault Case [Photos]

Tory Lanez has been taken into custody in connection to the summer of 2020 shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

via: Complex

Per initial on-the-ground updates from reporter Nancy Dillon, Judge David V. Herriford of the Superior Court of Los Angeles County first heard almost an hour of arguments regarding social media activity from Lanez, with the ultimate determination being that some of the artist’s tweets “seem to be clear messages” directed at Megan. Lanez was found to have violated a protective order, and more, with a new bail reported to have been set at $350,000.

A trial start date is currently scheduled for Sept. 14. As previously reported, Tuesday marked the rescheduled date for a postponed pre-trial hearing in the case.

Tory Lanez was handcuffed in court and remanded to custody until he posts new bail of $350,000 in Megan Thee Stallion felony assault case. Judge found him in violation of discovery protective order and personal contact order. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 5, 2022

Judge David Herriford heard nearly an hour of argument about Lanez's tweets and said some "seem to be clear messages" to Megan. He added new condition to Lanez's release that he's "not to mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media." Trial date set for 9/14. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) April 5, 2022

In February, Megan Thee Stallion—who recently took to the Oscars stage for an Encanto-celebrating performance—shut down a court hearing-related claim which had started making the rounds on social media at the time.

“Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet??” Megan said when addressing an ultimately deleted tweet from DJ Akademiks. “Y’all tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Y’all tryna get retweets SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES!”

Speaking more generally on how easily such claims are able to spread, Megan pointed out that “nobody even cares to read.” Frequent Megan collaborator LilJuMadeDaBeat later echoed these remarks, saying in a tweet that social media had “made y’all dumb af.”

More to come as this story continues to develop.