Judge Orders Hotel to Give Michael Irvin Video Footage in Alleged Misconduct Case

NFL Network removed Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage after a woman complained about an incident with the Hall of Fame wide receiver.

A judge has ordered the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel to hand over video footage of a Feb. 5 interaction between NFL Network commentator Michael Irvin and a female hotel employee who said the ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver acted inappropriately toward her, per TMZ Sports.

NFL Network pulled Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage following the accusation, per the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken.

Irvin has since filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott International, Inc. (parent company of Renaissance Hotels) and the employee, according to the Associated Press.

Levi McCathern, Irvin’s attorney, filed a motion on Thursday morning requesting video from the hotel that he believes will exonerate his client, according to TMZ Sports. A judge granted the motion on Thursday afternoon. The video must be handed over to Irvin by Feb. 20.

In addition, the judge said the hotel must provide the name of Irvin’s accuser and anyone else who could have filed a complaint against him. The hotel must also reveal the names of the NFL employees who fielded the complaints.

Irvin denied any misconduct in comments made to 105.3 The Fan and Gehlken. The AP summarized the remarks.

“In interviews this week with Dallas’ 105.3 The Fan and the Dallas Morning News, Irvin said he had a conversation with a woman at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel that lasted between 45 seconds and one minute. Irvin said he didn’t know her and ‘there was no sexual wrongdoing.’

“Irvin also said he initially didn’t remember the meeting because ‘I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth.'”

The lawsuit states that a hotel manager provided “false information” to the NFL and that hotel security forced him off the premises the next morning “without any explanation or questions.”

Marriott International declined to comment on the matter, according to the AP.

