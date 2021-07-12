Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Kyle Massey in Immoral Communication With a Minor Case

Ex-Disney star Kyle Massey, known for playing Cory Baxter on That’s So Raven and starring in spin-off Cory in the House, is being sought by authorities after missing his arraignment hearing regarding the immoral communication with a minor allegation against him.

via: Daily News

Massey, 29, failed to appear in a Seattle courtroom to face the felony count and possibly enter his plea, so a judge signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed to the Daily News.

According to prosecutors, Massey was 27 years old back in December 2018 and January 2019 when he allegedly targeted a 13-year-old girl with sexually explicit material via Snapchat.

The actor missed his original arraignment date back on June 28, but the court gave him another chance and scheduled the follow-up date Monday before issuing the warrant.

Massey’s lawyer Lee Hutton reportedly told TMZ that his client never received a summons and that several phone calls to the King County prosecutor’s office went unanswered.

Prosecutors disputed that assertion Monday afternoon.

“The prosecutor of record does not have any correspondences from any attorney claiming to represent Mr. Massey, which are passed along by the front office when received. That prosecutor is listed in the public court documents,” spokesperson Casey McNerthney said in a statement.

“It is possible that Mr. Massey’s attorney is calling the wrong office. It also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today’s new arraignment date,” McNerthney said.

The allegations in the criminal complaint relate to the same alleged incident underpinning a 2019 civil lawsuit filed against Massey in Los Angeles.

Attempts to reach Lee Hutton were not successful Monday.

“No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct,” Massey said in a previous statement.

Massey has denied the claim and labeled the lawsuit an “extortion attempt.”