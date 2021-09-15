Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Accusing Marilyn Manson of Sexual Assault

Embattled shock rocker Marilyn Manson is facing one less legal battle—at least for now.

via: Pitchfork

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a woman who accused Marilyn Manson of raping and threatening to kill her, TMZ reports and documents viewed by Pitchfork confirm. The judge argued that the allegations outlined in the lawsuit “are not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule.” The woman, who said she began dating Manson in 2011 and is identified only as Jane Doe, has 20 days to amend the lawsuit with additional details.

Manson is actively facing three other lawsuits. A former assistant sued Manson for sexual assault, battery, and harassment in May. In April, the actress Esmé Bianco sued Manson for sexual assault and sexual battery. In June he was sued by model Ashley Morgan Smithline for sexual assault, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and unlawful imprisonment. He was also named an alleged abuser by the actress Evan Rachel Wood earlier this year.

This month, Manson pleaded not guilty in New Hampshire on two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault, stemming from an incident during his August 18, 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Manson recently made a prominent appearance at Kanye West’s third Donda event at Soldier Field in Chicago.

