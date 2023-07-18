JT Called Out Lil Uzi Vert’s Rumored Former Fling On Twitter For Being A ‘Lame Ass Hoe’ Begging For Attention From The Rapper [Photos]

JT is spending a lot of time online these days fending off haters, whether those attacks are towards her boo Lil Uzi Vert or to herself.

According to a Twitter Voice message recorded by JT, a woman named Saudiah B has been attempting to grab the attention of Uzi.

“A have to do a voice note for this lame ass b*tch because it’s too much to type. This b*tch done built up the courage to write me back three years later. You lame ass hoe,” he says in the recording, referring to a series of tweets from the woman.

Lil Uzi Vert’s mention of the woman in his 2020 Future duet “Marni on Me” led some fans to believe that she was romantically linked to him, although Uzi and JT were, in fact, a couple. The lyrics in question read, “You know I got the racks on me (whoa, whoa) / Swag like Saudiah B (Saudiah B) / Swaggin’ on your ho like B (yeah, yeah) / Still got Rick my feet (my feet).”

After JT was caught on camera throwing her phone at Uzi, vowing to end their relationship during the 2023 BET Awards. However, it seems like the couple quietly worked through their issues. However, one of Lil Uzi Vert’s rumored ex-lovers didn’t quite get the memo, or so JT believes.

In a note posted to Saudiah’s page, she addressed the rumors, writing, “I was gonna leave it alone, but since you think it’s okay to play with me on social media…Again f*ck it! You constantly run with this side b*tch narrative which you know isn’t true. You dm’d me, stalked me down in the mall, etc. Any chance you get, you crash out literally (you know what I’m talking about). I don’t and have not dealt with Uzi. I know it takes a village, but keep it cute. I’m clearly a trigger, but from here on out, when my name is mentioned, skip over it!”

Her friend and group member, Yung Miami, chimed in to stop JT from addressing the young lady, tweeting, “Stop arguing with that hoe @ThegirlJT. Uzi didn’t do nothing for her, and neither can you! Leave a b*tch where they pathetic at!”