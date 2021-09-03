JR Smith Is Tweeting Through His Experience As A College Student [Photos]

J.R. Smith is reading short stories in his English class, studying nutrition in his family and consumer science class. But the lessons for the longtime NBA player at North Carolina A&T aren’t just in the classroom.

J.R. Smith made an extremely unusual move recently when he decided to enroll at North Carolina A&T State University and walk onto the golf team. This is obviously not something we see, well, ever — usually when NBA players are done with their basketball playing careers, they decide to do stuff like “get a TV gig” or “find another way to work in basketball.”

Smith, however, decided to get an education and pursue a college sport, something that he didn’t get the opportunity to do as he jumped directly from high school to the NBA. While he committed to North Carolina, Smith instead decided to go pro and went 18th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft. It’s hard to fault him for the move, because things went extremely well for him, but Smith is using this to catch up on lost time and get the full college experience.

Thankfully for us, Smith is live-tweeting the entire thing, which is so much better than anything we could have expected. The college experience can really stink, what with all the tests and essays and studying and what not, and Smith has used his Twitter account to both hammer this home and, in a way, let students know that everyone who goes through it has similar struggles with having to take care of everything that’s put on their plate.

Man sitting in bed doing a power point for my English class just thought I'd take a break and see what talk up to. — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 22, 2021

My first deadline is at midnight pic.twitter.com/Za7n4XDQ1j — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 23, 2021

English is my first language but these papers though pic.twitter.com/9uSlfYLKTv — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 25, 2021

Joined a study group for my African American Studies class on #groupie an my classmates don't think it's me ???? — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 25, 2021

In a tweet that went viral, Smith revealed that people around Greensboro do not believe he’s actually doing the whole college thing.

Everyone around the city keep asking me "who you got doing your work" ?? shit me lol I'm really trying to learn something tf — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 25, 2021

He is, of course, not getting the full freshman year college experience in a few ways that, as someone who went to college, I’m pretty envious of.

Yea on my American Express ? https://t.co/iE4R8EVB4Z — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 25, 2021

Lol off campus https://t.co/Ht6tUlvbUS — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 25, 2021

He is, however, doing IM sports.

Still, Smith is a student first and foremost, and it’s apparently been quite the fulfilling experience, even if it does seem like there have been some bumps in the road.

First tutoring session in the books! I really like Mrs.Burke extremely helpful — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 26, 2021

Finished my English homework. Dope short story about a little girl with six brothers and seeking parents approval. Dope reading ? — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 27, 2021

Thank you I appreciate it! I'm busting my butt so I hope it pays off. https://t.co/6p7Z25u7u9 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 27, 2021

Another great tutoring session! For sure asking for more hours, a little extra help ain't never hurt nobody! — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 27, 2021

I hated school growing up and I knew this would be a challenge, but that's not going to discourage me one second. You have to be able to buckle down and lock into new journys and challenges coming in your life. Observe, learn and adapt. — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) August 27, 2021

5hr tutoring session today! Mind gone ? — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) September 3, 2021

Two Quizzes today! Wish me ? — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) September 3, 2021

You are never too old to learn.