Joyner Lucas Apologizes For Dissing Machine Gun Kelly In A Rant After Initially Blaming Russian Hackers [Photos]

Joyner Lucas has apologized to Machine Gun Kelly after dissing him in a lengthy Twitter rant, earlier this week.

via: Uproxx

Earlier this week, Joyner Lucas fired off a lengthy Twitter rant that was directed at the lineup for Lollapalooza’s upcoming festival in Chicago. Lucas’ gripe with the festival seemed to be their decision to place artists, which Lucas called a “bunch of random n****z that nobody heard of,” above him on the festival’s flyer. “I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my n**** tech [N9ne],” he said. “How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of n****z who ain’t on my level?” He used Machine Gun Kelly as an example, calling the punk rocker a “goofy ass n****.”

Soon enough, Lucas deleted all the tweets and gave a questionable reason for the rant. “Them Damn Russian hackers dun hacked my phone yesterday smh,” Joyner wrote in a tweet the following day. It’s unknown if he was joking or being serious, but today, Joyner took a moment to actually apologize for his rant and for dissing Machine Gun Kelly as well.

a lot of people saying things about me “crying and complaining” when shit don’t go my way. Lot of comments telling me to “work harder and stop being emotional”… you know what? You right… I have a history of being upset at certain things and taking it to social media. I own that — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 26, 2022

Part of being a man is admitting when you fucked up. I be getting frustrated when I feel like I’m the underdog all the time. Maybe I ain’t put in enuff work.????? maybe I think I’m a bigger artist than what I actually am. Maybe you right. I own that. Real nigga shit — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 26, 2022

“A lot of people saying things about me ‘crying and complaining’ when shit don’t go my way,” he wrote. “Lot of comments telling me to ‘work harder and stop being emotional’… you know what? You right… I have a history of being upset at certain things and taking it to social media. I own that… Part of being a man is admitting when you f*cked up. I be getting frustrated when I feel like I’m the underdog all the time.” He added, “Maybe I ain’t put in enuff work.??? maybe I think I’m a bigger artist than what I actually am. Maybe you right. I own that. Real n**** sh*t.”

As far as the @machinegunkelly shit Goes,, homie ain’t have nothing to do with my rant. Jus got caught in the cross fire of one of my bitter moments. Def sum sucka shit to come at him for nothin. I own that & I apologize. Real nigga shit. I ain’t perfect. Im growing everyday ?? — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 26, 2022

I cant deny that sometimes i come off like a jealous asshole But that aint the case. Im a fan of these niggaz. I think I been the underdog for so long, shit made me feel like I deserve certain shit. But who tf am I to determine what i deserve? Sometimes I gotta check myself — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 26, 2022

He continued, “As far as the @machinegunkelly shit Goes, homie ain’t have nothing to do with my rant. Jus got caught in the cross fire of one of my bitter moments. Def sum sucka sh*t to come at him for nothin. I own that & I apologize. Real n**** sh*t. I ain’t perfect. Im growing everyday.” He added, “I cant deny that sometimes i come off like a jealous asshole But that aint the case. Im a fan of these n****z. I think I been the underdog for so long, sh*t made me feel like I deserve certain sh*t. But who tf am I to determine what i deserve? Sometimes I gotta check myself.”

Lot of artists or people in general are afraid of checking themselves. I check myself all the time. I cant throw a Tantrum and shoot at niggaz for nothin. @machinegunkelly did absolutely nothin to me to deserve that lame tweet. If u readin this, I apologize dog.?? real nigga shit — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 26, 2022

Lucas concluded his message with one final note, “Lot of artists or people in general are afraid of checking themselves. I check myself all the time. I cant throw a Tantrum and shoot at n****z for nothin. @machinegunkelly did absolutely nothin to me to deserve that lame tweet. If u readin this, I apologize dog. real n**** sh*t.”

You can view Lucas’ tweets above.