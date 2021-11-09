Joycelyn Savage’s Parents Believe R. Kelly is Controlling Her From Prison [Video]

The first R. Kelly trial may be behind us, but that does not mean that his legal troubles are over.

via: Revolt

Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage spoke to TMZ about their daughter, who they have not had any direct contact with recently. “We tried to reach out to Joycelyn when my father passed. We have to always reach out through [Kelly’s] camp,” said Joycelyn’s father. The Savages also had to go through the musician’s people to reach out to their daughter when her grandmother passed away. However, they stated that they no longer want to hear from a “third party,” but from Joycelyn directly.

“We would like to have a one-on-one discussion with you as a family,” Joycelyn’s mother said. Timothy said he wants his daughter to realize that the 12 Play singer will be in prison for a long time and asked to see her at the burial. “Listen, Robert is locked up. All these enablers need to move aside. Joycelyn, I need to see you at that funeral, it’s just that simple,” he said.

Back in September, Kelly was convicted of eight counts of sex trafficking and one charge of racketeering — with 14 underlying acts that included sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping and sex trafficking charges. His sentencing is scheduled for May 4, 2022, where he potentially faces 10 years to life in prison.

Last month, a Chicago judge set the date for the “Step In The Name of Love” singer’s child pornography trial that he is facing in his home state. Kelly is being accused of recording his sexual encounters with multiple underage girls and bribing possible witnesses with cash and gifts to remain silent about his crimes. The vocalist is set to stand trial for those federal sex charges next August.

Check out the Savages’ interview below.