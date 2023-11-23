Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Agree to Joint Custody of 3½-Year-Old Daughter Juno

One month after Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson, the actor has responded.

via: People

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Fatal Attraction star, 45, has responded to his estranged wife’s divorce filing last month.

Turner-Smith, 37, initially requested joint physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson. In Jackson’s response, he agreed to the conditions, with neither party paying child support.

In early October, Turner-Smith filed for divorce from her husband of five years, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former Dawson’s Creek actor and the British Queen & Slim actress-model initially met at Usher’s birthday party in 2018. In August 2019, Jackson and Turner-Smith sparked rumors of an imminent wedding when they appeared to pick up a marriage license in Beverly Hills. PEOPLE later confirmed they married on Aug. 18, 2019.

Though Turner-Smith and Jackson have kept their daughter out of the spotlight, they each have opened up about their little girl, as well as talking about their experiences as parents.

Speaking with PEOPLE in March 2023, Turner-Smith shared, “I feel that to be fulfilled is being my best self for my child.”

“And I try to involve her in my life, not let work be this thing that exists outside of her, but that she also gets to be a part of. And so that she sees me being a working mother and being fulfilled and wanting to mother at the same time.”

“There’s so much guilt and pressure on women and mothers to just act as though you haven’t just gone through this deeply transformational process, this life-changing, earth-shattering, body and perception-shifting transformation,” she says of childbirth and motherhood. “The pandemic smacked me in the face and forced me to slow down, and I’m so glad it did.”