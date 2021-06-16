  1. Home
Joseline Hernandez Trends Online After Going Completely Nude On Her Show, Social Media Reacts [Photos + Video]

June 16, 2021 9:48 AM PST

Joseline went skinny-dipping on her show last night and didn’t blur anything out.

via: Hot97

The Puerto Rican princess had social media buzzing after a clip of a new episode of her show went viral. Her fiancé, Balistic, was seemingly upset as in the clip you can hear him say her behavior was unacceptable, and he holds his “lady at a very high standard.”

See some reactions to the clip from social media below. Did Joseline go too far?

Okay Joseline, we see you.

