Joseline Hernandez Trends Online After Going Completely Nude On Her Show, Social Media Reacts [Photos + Video]

Joseline went skinny-dipping on her show last night and didn’t blur anything out.

via: Hot97

The Puerto Rican princess had social media buzzing after a clip of a new episode of her show went viral. Her fiancé, Balistic, was seemingly upset as in the clip you can hear him say her behavior was unacceptable, and he holds his “lady at a very high standard.”

See some reactions to the clip from social media below. Did Joseline go too far?

I now present Joseline Hernandez…. MFn Paris in the Springtime lol? pic.twitter.com/AxwgAiVc3C — R. Jamar?? (@superstarjamar) June 15, 2021

Joseline's Cabaret is highkey interesting hold awn….. — Challan (@challxn) June 15, 2021

Y’all enjoy #JoselineCabaretAtlanta last night!!! We were trending again all night last night. Thank y’all and I love y’all ?????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) June 14, 2021

Joseline Hernandez’s show is just … wow. — maybe: Gio's Bottom Bitch (@Amesorisu) June 16, 2021

Wait!! Joseline has some nice boobs!! #JoselinesCabaretAtlanta pic.twitter.com/w6iZ9opoEC — Helmet of Salvation. Breastplate of Righteousness (@AshleyShyMiller) June 14, 2021

Joseline’s Cabaret really is the best show on Zeus I’m sorry I love the bad girls but Baddies ATL is just….not giving what it was supposed to have gave ? pic.twitter.com/CW8fvR8oIK — UnknownPopularity?! (@_BigNis) June 14, 2021

Me every Sunday after watching Joseline’s Cabaret ??? pic.twitter.com/lGBckb0qal — Jay.Nedaj (@slaynedaj) June 14, 2021

I really be excited for Sunday’s so I can watch Joseline’s Cabaret. ? — Z ? (@zeniaamor_) June 14, 2021

Okay Joseline, we see you. You all know we are a classy site, but you can see an uncensored pic here.