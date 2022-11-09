Jonathan Majors’ Might Be One-Upping Mark Wahlberg’s Early Morning Workout Routine In Order To Be A Jacked Marvel Villain [Photos + Video]

Jonathan Majors is having a moment.

Not everyone is up for the challenge of being a Marvel villain. It comes with a lot of negativity, the occasional bad costume, and, worst of all, you need to be pretty jacked up. So this sounds perfect for Jimmy Kimmel, who said he wishes he would be a Marvel villain, instead of just your typical run-of-the-mill late-night host. It’s only natural to graduate from one thing to the other!

Kimmel recently had Jonathan Majors on his show, who plays an actual Marvel villain, Kang the Conqueror, in the upcoming Ant-Man sequel. Though Majors doesn’t seem too confident about Kimmel’s desire to be a villain. “Yeah, it’s great, it’s great,” Majors said, adding “I wonder if you’d be as happy being Kang the Conqueror when you gotta wake up at 4:30 and go to the gym, and then go back to the gym at 7.” Are you interested in having a Kang body? It’s really easy! Just wake up before the sun and follow these stressful steps to gain 21 pounds of pure muscles (give or take a few). The movie offers will come rolling in, probably.

Majors and his muscles are gearing up to lead the next Marvel phase with Kang as the Big Bad Guy and will reprise his role in Avengers: Kang Dynasty in 2025. So he will probably have to wake up at 4 am for the next few years, which seems like it would be enough to make anyone a villain. Speaking of villains, remember when Mark Wahlberg had to wake up at 2:30 am for a morning prayer/ workout before his 9:30 am cryotherapy chamber session? Why hasn’t he been recruited by Disney yet?!

As for Kimmel, he said he’d rather be Kang the Relaxer, which is definitely the preferred role. You can check out Majors’ remarks around the 5:50 mark above. And then he starts juggling! He really is a man of the people.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in theaters on February 17th, 2023.

