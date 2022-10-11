Jonathan Majors Looks Absolutely JACKED After Transforming His Body To Play Marvel’s Kang The Conqueror And Anderson Dame In ‘Creed III’

Playing the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a ton of pressure.

Jonathan Majors has come a long way since starring in Lovecraft Country. The actor is set to star in a series of blockbusters next year, beginning with Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III, and then as a bodybuilder in Magazine Dreams. If there is one single thing we can learn from those three roles, it’s that Majors has spent the last year and a half getting absolutely jacked!!

Jonathan Majors has risen from indie standout to blockbuster villain in the Marvel and Rocky Cinematic Universes. None of it came easy, which is exactly how he likes it. Read our November cover story here: https://t.co/DUZ6KyAMfm — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) October 11, 2022

In a new cover story with Men’s Health, Majors debuted his muscles on muscles on muscles, which he has been working on for years. For his roles in both the Marvel and Rocky Universes (that’s how we categorize movies now, right?) the actor put on nearly 20 pounds of muscle to prepare. “Training and working out are very important to me. I try to challenge myself to get to a place to express things in the gym the same way that I do in my line of work,” Majors told the mag. Majors will portray Anderson Dame in the upcoming Creed installment, where he will go against Miachel B. Jordan’s Creed.

Majors has been portraying Kang in the MCU since last year when he appeared in Disney+’s Loki. Next year, Kang will return as the villain in the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp alongside Paul Rudd. In a few more years, he will reprise his role of Kang in The Avenger: Kang Dynasty as a part of Marvel’s phase five in 2025.

It might seem excessive to prepare now, but Majors said it was a goal he was working towards since so much of Kang’s look is his incredible strength. “I look at Kang and I go, Okay, cool. It’s a certain IP where people expect this at a bare minimum,” says Majors. “No one should put themselves or their families in a place where they’re hurting, but your own discomfort is not necessarily a bad thing. That’s growth. It’s not comfortable, but you’re here to save the world, aren’t you? Or take over the world.”

As for what made him want to play a more integral role in the MCU, Majors said that he was drawn to Kang. “It was the character and dimensions of Kang. And the potential that it had. I thought I’ll take a chance on that.” It seems like a lot of people are a fan of him taking a chance on that:

