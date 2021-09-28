Jonathan Majors Hunts Down Idris Elba In The New ‘The Harder They Fall’ Trailer [Video]

Netflix has premiered the official trailer for its upcoming Western film “The Harder They Fall,” which might just be one of the most star-studded titles of the fall movie season.

via: Uproxx



Coming in hot from his critically acclaimed performances in Loki and Lovecraft Country, Jonathan Majors stars in the latest trailer for Netflix’s badass western The Harder They Fall. Majors plays a ruthless outlaw who’s on the hunt for Idris Elba who recently busted his way out of jail thanks to the help of Regina King. The two men are on a collision course that will leave a trail of bodies in their wake as they star in the star-studded film that Netflix says “ain’t your granddaddy’s western.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

“The Harder They Fall” will stream on Netflix starting November 3 after having its world premiere at the London Film Festival next month. Watch the official trailer in the video below.