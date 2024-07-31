Jonathan Majors Is 'Heartbroken' After Being Dropped By Marvel and Replaced by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in Next 'Avengers' Films | www.lovebscott.com

Jonathan Majors fumbled what may have just been the biggest bag of his career — and he’s ‘heartbroken.’

It was recently announced that Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom will replace Kang the Conqueror in the next two ‘Avengers’ films after Jonathan was dropped by Marvel.

via Variety:

Majors was dropped by Marvel in December on the same day he was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault. His villain, Kang, was set up as the new Thanos of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was set to feature prominently in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which has now been scrapped and replaced by the Downey-starring “Avengers: Doomsday.”

“Yeah, heartbroken. Of course,” Majors answered when TMZ asked him if he was hurt by the new direction Marvel was taking. “I love Kang. Doctor Doom is wicked, though.”TMZ then noted that Downey was being given a chance to lead more Marvel movies despite his own history of legal troubles. Downey was arrested in 1996 for possession of heroin, cocaine and an unloaded gun and given three years of probation. He faced numerous other legal issues in the years that followed, which made some Marvel executives apprehensive to cast him as Tony Stark in 2008’s “Iron Man.”

“I think it’s fair that Mr. Downey is being and has been greeted with patience and curiosity and love … and [he’s] being allowed to work [his] art and be creative at that level,” Majors said about how Downey was afforded a comeback despite legal troubles. “I didn’t really get that.”

Would Majors want to return to the MCU as Kang? “Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I love him. I love Kang,” he said. “If that’s what the fans want, and that’s what Marvel wants then let’s roll. Hell yeah.”

Majors was arrested on March 25, 2023 for assault and harassment charges after his then girlfriend Grace Jabbari accused him of assaulting her in the backseat of a private car after she took his phone to read a text message he’d received from another woman. Jabbari alleged that Majors forcefully retrieved his phone from her, causing an “excruciating” injury to her right middle finger, and when she exited the car, Majors hit her on the back of her head and then tried to force her back into the car, causing a cut behind her right ear.

In Majors’ trial verdict, Majors was also found not guilty of one count of intentional assault in the third degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree. After his arrest, Majors was dropped by his talent manager, Entertainment 360, and his publicity firm, the Lede Company.

Downey’s return to the MCU was announced at Comic-Con earlier this month. He will star as Doctor Doom in 2026’s “Avengers: Doomsday” and 2017’s “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

In case you missed it, Jonathan Majors’ abuse allegations go far beyond what he was found guilty of. Disney/Marvel made the right call.