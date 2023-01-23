Jonathan Majors Got Jacked With An Absurd Calorie Count While Prepping To Play Bodybuilder Killian Maddox [Photo + Video]

In Elijah Bynum’s film Magazine Dreams, Maddox (Jonathan Majors) is an amateur bodybuilder. Other than his elderly grandfather, whom he lives with and cares for, bodybuilding is his sole reason for being.

Heading into Sundance, Jonathan Majors was already turning heads with his super jacked physique for Creed III. Majors was also packing some serious guns in the new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it turns out that neither of those roles featured the actor’s biggest body transformation.

In Magazine Dreams, Majors plays Killian Maddox, a toxic male bodybuilder who becomes a hulking beast of self-destruction and rage. The film has been garnering rave reviews for Majors at Sundance where the actor recently opened up about pushing his body to the limit for the insanely ripped performance, which involved eating 6,100 calories a day to pack on muscle mass. Via Variety:

“The normal bodybuilder works out two times a day,” Majors continued. “I’m playing Killian Maddox… Playing him you don’t f*ck around. What ended up happening is I would train two hours, two times a day for the movie and a third time after wrap. Meanwhile, you eat six times a day. Lots of chicken. Lots of elk. That’s just for me. I like it.”

Now that the role is over, Majors has scaled back his workout regimen, but not too much. The actor does have more Marvel appearances in his future, and he doesn’t mind pushing himself.

“I played football in Texas. I got an appetite,” Majors said. “I really like being physical. I like hiking and running. I’ve got dogs. I’m only 33… I got to do something to stay with it. I don’t work out three times a day anymore. Just once a day.”

