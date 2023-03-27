Jonathan Majors’ ‘Be All You Can Be’ U.S. Army Ad Campaign Pulled Following Arrest

The U.S. Army has paused its advertising campaign featuring Jonathan Majors in response to the actor’s arrest Saturday for an alleged assault.

via: Complex

The public affairs for the U.S. Army Enterprise Marketing Office made a statement on Sunday: “The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors, and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

The campaign was broadcasted twice before the agency pulled the commercial.

Authorities responded to the situation at 11 a.m. on Saturday. An unidentified woman said the Creed III star attacked her in a domestic dispute. News outlets later reported that the woman is Majors’ girlfriend. She told police that the two got into an argument upon leaving a Brooklyn bar after seeing him text another girl. The two started arguing, resulting in the actor grabbing her arm and wrapping his hands around his neck. After spending the night apart, the woman spoke to officials about his arrest the following day.

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the woman retracted her statement about Majors physically assaulting her. She continued, and stated that there was video evidence that would prove her client’s innocence.

The Marvel star was charged with misdemeanors, which include two counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, and lesser charges of attempted third-degree assault. His team has denied the charges.

A representative on Majors’ team told TMZ, “He’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”