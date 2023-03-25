Jonathan Majors Arrested in NYC for Allegedly Assaulting a Woman, He Denies Any Wrongdoing

Jonathan Majors was arrested early Saturday morning in New York City for allegedly assaulting a woman.

According to police, he was booked on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

His rep denies any wrongdoing.

via TMZ:

We’re told cops responded to a call for service around 11 AM ET near the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

We’re told the alleged victim in this case, a female, relayed to police that Majors had gotten into a dispute with her and proceeded to attack her. Their exact relationship is unknown.

Our sources tell us the alleged victim had visible injuries — including a laceration behind her ear, redness and marks to her face. She was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. As for Majors … he was cuffed and taken to jail on the spot, as police felt there was enough evidence for probable cause. We’re hearing he is currently out of custody.

Majors is a huge celeb these days — he’s been in everything from Marvel’s latest ‘Ant-Man’ movie to Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed III’ flick … and other blockbusters as well over the past couple years. The guy has gotten rave reviews for his performances, and is seen as a rising star. He was even at the Oscars a few weeks ago, and was among the many presenters.

A rep for Majors tells TMZ … “He’s done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

We hope this isn’t true.