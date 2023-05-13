Jonathan Majors is Allegedly Dating Meagan Good

New couple alert?

via: The Root

Word in the streets is that Jonathan Majors is dating a new woman, but not any woman but a Black woman we all love. Some may think it sounds a little suspect with all the legal trouble he’s in, but who are we to judge. So here’s what we are hearing from TMZ.

Jonathan Majors is still in the throes of a tricky legal situation, but he’s been able to find some time for love … TMZ has learned the actor recently started dating Meagan Good.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us, over the course of the last several weeks, Jonathan and Meagan have gotten close, and the relationship is “fairly new.” What’s more, a witness tells us they were at the Alamo Drafthouse in L.A. last weekend to see a movie … so it’s not like they’re hiding the fact they’re hanging out.

Meanwhile, Majors’ assault case reached its next step on last week when the actor appeared in court via Zoom. According to Deadline, the short hearing “saw the Manhattan District Attorney’s office make public a superseding complaint with a charge of third-degree assault. The class A misdemeanor has a maximum possible sentence of 12 months behind bars or a three-year probation term.”

The Creed III star’s screen wasn’t facing the gallery and his only words were a “Yes ma’am” in response to Judge Rachel S. Pauley. Majors must appear in person at the next hearing, scheduled for June 13. The judge reminded him of that fact, saying, “I’m required to inform you that, as you know, if you fail to appear in court on June 13, a warrant can be issued for your arrest within 48 hours and if you’re brought back on the warrant, the next judge can revoke and even set bail. I obviously don’t want that to happen.” He must also continue to abide by the temporary order of protection that bars the actor and the alleged victim from having any contact with one another.

The Marvel star was arrested on March 25 and charged with assault and harassment in what the NYPD called a “domestic dispute.” In the aftermath of his arrest, Majors was dropped by his management and PR team, multiple ad campaigns and lost out on two film roles. There’s been no word on whether Marvel Studios is reconsidering his casting as the villain, Kang.