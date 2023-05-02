The Jonas Brothers Have Announced A Massive North America Arena And Stadium Tour For This Summer

The Jonas Brothers have announced a 35-date tour of North America for this summer and fall.

After doing a brief Broadway residency, some surprise Los Angeles shows, and announcing two nights at NYC’s Yankee Stadium, which will double as the tour’s opening nights, the band will also be playing cities from August to mid-October.

Fans can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program for a special code until May 6, and then the presale will be held on May 9. Citi cardholders and Verizon users also have the opportunity to access tickets through company presales starting on May 10.

More information can be found here. Continue scrolling for the complete list of Jonas Brothers tour dates.

08/12 — Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/13 — Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium

08/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/17 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/19 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

08/24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/25 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/27 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

08/30 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

09/01 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/03 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

09/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

09/11 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/14 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/16 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

09/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

09/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/22 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

09/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/26 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/28 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

09/30 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/03 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/05 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/07 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/10 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

10/12 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/13 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/14 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center