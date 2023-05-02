The Jonas Brothers Have Announced A Massive North America Arena And Stadium Tour For This Summer

The Jonas Brothers have announced a 35-date tour of North America for this summer and fall.
via: Uproxx
After doing a brief Broadway residency, some surprise Los Angeles shows, and announcing two nights at NYC’s Yankee Stadium, which will double as the tour’s opening nights, the band will also be playing cities from August to mid-October.
Fans can register for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program for a special code until May 6, and then the presale will be held on May 9. Citi cardholders and Verizon users also have the opportunity to access tickets through company presales starting on May 10.
More information can be found here. Continue scrolling for the complete list of Jonas Brothers tour dates.
08/12 — Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
08/13 — Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium
08/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/17 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/19 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/22 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
08/24 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/25 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/27 — St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
08/30 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
09/01 — Saint Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/03 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
09/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
09/11 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/14 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/16 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
09/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/22 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/25 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/26 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
09/28 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
09/30 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/03 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/05 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
10/07 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/10 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
10/12 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/13 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/14 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center