John Legend Thinks Men Need To ‘Speak Up For Reproductive Rights’ To Not Go ‘Back To An Era’ For Women [Video]

John Legend said men need to speak up more about reproductive rights during an interview at the Time100 Summit on April 25.

via: Uproxx

John Legend recently sat down for an interview with Time 100, where he discussed his thoughts when it comes to reproductive rights and other aspects regarding being pro-choice.

“We have to speak up for reproductive rights, absolutely,” Legend responds, which earned cheers from the audience. “I think all of America, now that the Dobbs decision has come down, is realizing the level of control and authoritarianism that would be required to implement the so-called ‘pro-life’ agenda. It’s not a pro-life agenda, it’s a pro-control over women’s reproductive choices agenda.”

“It’s trying to take America back to an era where women didn’t have autonomy or didn’t have control over their economic decisions and of course, their body,” he adds. “When we talk about miscarriages, and we talk about late-term abortions, often, they’re the same thing.”

John Legend says that men need to speak up for reproductive rights: "It's not a pro-life agenda, it's a pro-control over women's reproductive choices agenda" #TIME100 pic.twitter.com/Jbn26WE3bd — TIME (@TIME) April 25, 2023

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, had revealed last year that a miscarriage she had in 2020 was instead a late-stage abortion that was needed to save her life — which prompted the question from the interviewer about what role men need to play to protect those rights.

“These conversations are life or death for these women,” Legend says later in the video. “30 weeks. 35 weeks. When they have to make these wrenching decisions, it is the hardest decision they’ll make. It is traumatic. It is painful. It is harrowing.”

Check out Legend’s full interview above.