John Legend Fires Back At Megyn Kelly For Ripping Chrissy Teigen's WHCD Dress [Video]

Megyn Kelly slammed Chrissy Teigen for having “three minions” follow her while holding her dress as she and her husband, John Legend, arrived for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

In an episode of ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’ on SiriusXM, Megyn attacked Chrissy, who was wearing a flowing lilac gown with a dazzling corset waistline, a plunging neckline, and a high-slit skirt to the event. “You know who they think is relevant? Chrissy Teigen. That’s who they invited as their big star. We’ve gone from George Clooney to Chrissy Teigen, who showed up there like she was literally going to the coronation,” as per reports.

After seeing a video of Chrissy entering the restaurant with her husband and three women holding the train of her dress, Kelly continued to disparage the mother of three, saying, “She has by my count three minions following her – that’s minions in her view – following her, holding the dress or the train of her existent dress.”

John was asked about Megyn’s remarks on Chrissy’s revealing gown after remarking that his model wife looked “unbelievable” at the event, which took place in Washington, DC, on Saturday, April 29. “Megyn, you know, she likes attention,” the singer told TMZ while at MIRAME in Beverly Hills on Thursday, May 4.

Megyn might want to spend more time figuring out why she seems so miserable.