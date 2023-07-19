John Amos's Son Arrested for Making Terroristic Threats Towards Sister

The son of John Amos has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats towards his sister, Shannon.

After months of elder abuse allegations from his sister, Shannon, John Amos’ son K.C. Amos was recently removed as the TV dad’s medical power of attorney. But he is now in jail following explosive accusations that he allegedly threatened to kill someone.

K.C. was arrested in New Jersey on Sunday, July 16, and is now in custody in the Essex County Jail, according to a police report shared online.

It states that K.C., whose real name is Kelly Amos, was charged with making terroristic threats with the purpose of invoking in his victim a state of imminent fear of death.

The 52-year-old regularly shares videos of himself and his father on social media but many are blown away by the latest allegations against him. Some are even more confused as to why he smiled in his mugshot photo.

Documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Shannon is the person K.C. is accused of allegedly threatening in a series of text messages. She reportedly told authorities she received texts about his alleged gang affiliation that showed two guns.

“Gonna sleep much better tonight big sis,” he allegedly said to her in a text attached with a video of him firing a handgun. Shannon claims she now fears for her life due to her brother, who allegedly suffers from bipolar disorder, as noted by Robert Florida, a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The arrest comes weeks after Shannon reported K.C. was removed as the “Roots” actor’s medical power of attorney.

At the time, a representative for the spiritual traveler claimed her brother was “successfully removed” as their dad’s authorized decision-maker, and others in the family are assuming those responsibilities.

K.C.’s sister believed that his decisions were putting her 83-year-old father’s health in jeopardy.

The spokesperson also claimed that K.C. was sent a cease-and-desist order due to “making false statements on public platforms which have caused defamation to her reputation” and was negatively impacting her business.

The family drama initially spilled out into the public forum after the CEO of Sumanah Retreats launched a GoFundMe campaign to bring awareness to her dad’s alleged elder abuse.

Shannon claimed that the money would be used to care for her father and secure legal counsel as she fought her brother online. It was deactivated after raising $13,000 from over 300 donors.

She initially alleged that her father was being financially exploited by a “caregiver,” though the individual’s name was never revealed. Weeks after, the “Good Times” star accused his own daughter of “taking advantage” of him due to “ongoing issues” they had prior to his being hospitalized in Memphis on May 14.

Amos, whose career has spanned over five decades, seemed caught in the middle of his children’s dispute as he struggled with health concerns.

Little is known about K.C.’s arrest, and no bond information has been set. Neither Shannon Amos or her father has spoken out about his arrest.