Joey Badass Cleared Up The Serayah Dating Rumors After Their Close And Cozy Instagram Photo [Video]

Joey Bada$$ has cleared up rumors about him dating Serayah following the release of his ‘Show Me’ video and photos of them cozying up

via: Uproxx

Joey Badass’ acting prowess extends beyond his roles on Grown-ish, Mr. Robot, or Power Book III: Raising Kanan. His most recent compelling performance came in his video for “Show Me,” in which he co-stars opposite Serayah so convincingly that dating rumors spread like wildfire.

Nearly one month later, Joey confirmed that, in this particular case, life isn’t imitating art during an interview with Complex posted yesterday (March 28).

“We’re not,” he said when asked if he and Serayah are together.

And then he was asked to explain the idea behind “Show Me” rollout.

“Honestly, it wasn’t anything that was anticipated at first, but when we got back all the assets, like the photos, I started to [think], ‘Oh, it’s something that could be done with these. This could tell the story,’” Joey responded. “So, you know, that’s kind of what I wanted to do. I knew it was gonna catch people, like, you know, by surprise a little bit. That was the hardest part — waiting 48 hours.”

“Show Me” is housed on Joey Badass’ 2000 album from last July, which also boasted “The Baddest,” “One Of Us” featuring Larry June,” and “Wanna Be Loved” featuring JID. He’s next set to feature on Larry June and The Alchemist’s forthcoming project, The Great Escape.