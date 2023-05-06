Joel Embiid Couldn’t Fight Back Tears As His Son Joined Him During His MVP Speech [Video]

Joel Embiid got emotional when his son, Arthur, ran onto the court during the MVP presentation.

Joel Embiid ascended to the highest mountain top that an individual basketball player can reach earlier this week, as the Philadelphia 76ers star took home the NBA MVP award for the first time in his career on Tuesday night, beating out Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid learned he won the award that night, while Philadelphia was in Boston for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series. And on Friday night, Embiid got to address a raucous crowd in Philadelphia for the first time since he took home the award.

During a speech to the frenzied fans at the Wells Fargo Center prior to Game 3, Embiid received the award from NBA commissioner Adam Silver. At one point, Embiid was joined by his son, Arthur, who ran out to him while he stood at center court and moved the Sixers’ star center to tears.

Joel Embiid receives his 2023 MVP award ? ? pic.twitter.com/nYeuz7RYnh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 5, 2023

Joel Embiid and his son during his MVP speech ? pic.twitter.com/AFMAAYBebn — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 5, 2023

“This, honestly, he’s the main reason why I’m really here,” Embiid said of his son. “Becoming a father changed my whole life. I just wanted to show him a good example and I’m glad he’s here with us.”

Beyond his son, Embiid’s parents joined him as he accepted the award.

Joel Embiid’s parents Thomas and Christine absolutely beaming tonight ahead of Joel being presented with the MVP pic.twitter.com/Q5O3hlwJJg — Johnny Mangano (@Johnnymangano) May 5, 2023

Friday night is the first game in Philadelphia during the series, which is tied up at one game each.