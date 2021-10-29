Joe Exotic Called On Cardi B To Help Him Get Out Of Jail And She Responded [Photos + Video]

Cardi B seemed surprised on Thursday when she found out Tiger King’s Joe Exotic was pleading with her to help him get out of prison.

via: Uproxx

Next month will bring the premiere of Tiger King 2, for which Netflix shared a trailer a couple days ago. Ahead of that, though, Joe Exotic is looking for help with getting out of prison and has called on Cardi B for assistance, a call that Cardi recently answered.

On October 21, Exotic’s unverified Twitter account shared a photo of a handwritten note that is addressed to Cardi and reads, “When you see the truth in Tiger King 2 I need you to rally everyone together to be my voice of freedom! Be my hero girl.” Cardi finally saw the post yesterday, as she shared it and wrote, “Wait is this the real tiger king?”

Wait is this the real tiger king? https://t.co/SgHutRssVY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 28, 2021

John Michael Phillips, Exotic’s lawyer, responded to Cardi’s tweet, writing, “I represent Joe. He heard about your message from prison. I’d love to put you two together on a phone call next week.” He later added, “I can’t even imagine facilitating the call between @iamcardib and @joe_exotic. That collaboration may make the world explode. Here kitty kitty (the WAP remix) is so 2022. Cardi, I can probably get you on a call with Joe next week. He’s grateful for you taking on Carole early.”

I represent Joe. He heard about your message from prison. I’d love to put you two together on a phone call next week. — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) October 28, 2021

I can’t even imagine facilitating the call between @iamcardib and @joe_exotic. That collaboration may make the world explode. Here kitty kitty (the WAP remix) is so 2022. Cardi, I can probably get you on a call with Joe next week. He’s grateful for you taking on Carole early. https://t.co/ePM9yi1OkM pic.twitter.com/Fmz7mHUTDA — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) October 28, 2021

Exotic sees an ally in Cardi due to her previous run-ins with Carole Baskin. Baskin shared criticisms about Cardi over the animals used in her “WAP” video, and Cardi responded, “I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that. Like, that’s just ridiculous, you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl: you killed your g*ddamn husband.”

What exactly did Joe want Cardi to do.