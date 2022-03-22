Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Wanda Sykes Is Getting ‘Robbed’ For How Little She’s Making To Host The Oscars [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel has told Wanda Sykes she is being “robbed” over her fee for hosting this Sunday’s Oscars.

For the first time since 2017, the 2022 Oscars will have a host. For the first time since 2011, there will be multiple hosts. Hopefully Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, who will reportedly each emcee one hour of a three-hour (hopefully) telecast, have a better time than Anne Hathaway did with her co-host, James Franco.

Hosting the Oscars seems like a lot of work, especially considering how little (relatively speaking) they’re getting paid. “I was really excited about [the Oscars gig], but then I realized that out of all the jobs that I have, this one is actually gonna cost me money,” Sykes told two-time Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The comedian wouldn’t say exactly how much she’s getting paid (“It’s like scale, probably”), but Kimmel revealed his salary: $15,000. But, as he pointed out, there was “only one of me. You guys will probably have to split all that… It sounds like a lot for one night, but it’s months of work leading up to it. You’re getting robbed.”

You’re not helping, Jimmy.

Sykes has a plan to get back at the Academy, though. “I’ve already decided I’m just gonna steal an Oscar,” she joked (?). Maybe she can “borrow” one of the Oscars that went to La La Land instead of Moonlight from the first time Kimmel hosted.