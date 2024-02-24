Jimmy Iovine’s Accuser Has Reportedly Dropped Their Sexual Assault Lawsuit To Find An ‘Out-Of-Court Resolution’ | lovebscott.com

A woman who sued Interscope co-founder Jimmy Iovine for sexual abuse and misconduct has dropped the case.

via: Uproxx

Following Cassie’s shocking legal filing against Diddy in November 2023, in which he was accused of sexual misconduct, the music industry underwent a reckoning. Several high-profile music executives, including Jimmy Iovine, were accused of similar allegations, including the co-founder of Interscope Records in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County. Nearly three months later, there has been an update on the case.

According to Rolling Stone, on February 15, the plaintiff’s attorney, Doug Wigdor, filed a discontinuance with prejudice to close the case for good. In a statement shared with the publisher, Wigdor expressed his client’s (referred to as Jane Doe) decision to drop the suit, opting instead for an out-of-court resolution.

“The matter was resolved to the satisfaction of the parties,” he said. No further information has been provided outlining the terms of the parties’ agreement.

In the initial filing, Doe alleged that in August 2007 Iovine “sexually abused, forcibly touched, and subjected to sexual harassment and retaliation.” As part of the case, he faced assault and battery claims in addition to violations of the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act and the New York City Human Rights Law.

Iovine nor his legal representative have issued a statement regarding the case.