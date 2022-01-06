Jim Jones Says His Mom Taught Him How to Tongue Kiss...By Kissing Him Herself [Video]

Jim Jones stopped by Angela Yee’s ‘Lip Service’ podcast and opened up about how his mother took a ‘hands-on’ approach when it came to educating him about sex.

During the conversation, he revealed that his mom not only taught him how to “tongue kiss” a girl…but she also showed him.

“My moms taught me how to kiss when I was younger… It wasn’t no instructions. She showed me with her mouth,” Jim said as Angela continued to clarify what he meant.

“She kissed you?” Angela asked.

“She’s my mother!” Jim responded, going on to explain that because his mom at him at age 17 she treated him like a younger sibling rather than a parent.

Watch the clip below:

Jim Jones Says His Mom Showed Him How to Tongue Kiss by Kissing Him via @aylipservice pic.twitter.com/aThjNf2nVQ — No Jumper (@nojumper) January 6, 2022

That…is not okay.