Jhené Aiko’s 2020 Range Rover Stolen From Valet At LA Restaurant

Jhené Aiko’s in the market for a new luxury SUV after the worst possible restaurant valet experience after witnessing a thief make off with her vehicle.

via: HotNewHipHop

According to TMZ, the mother of two left her luxury vehicle with the restaurant’s valet around 8:30 PM last Saturday night. At the time, Aiko handed her keys over to the employee before heading inside to grab a delicious meal with her loved ones. Just 30 minutes later, however, she happened to spot someone driving away in her Range Rover. Though it was unexpected, the California native assumed a staff member was simply relocating her SUV.

Unfortunately for her and Sean Don, the whip was never returned to Tasty Noodle House. It remains unclear who the thief was at the time, but it’s worth noting that the establishment’s valet drivers are all in the clear. Authorities investigating the case have said there was an extra key kept inside Aiko’s Range Rover, making the criminal’s work far easier than they likely anticipated. Police are continuing to search for the missing vehicle, but as of right now, no arrests have been made and no sightings have been reported.

The ordeal has surely been stressful for the “Sativa” singer, but she’s not letting it stop her from celebrating. On Saturday (March 25), she shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram feed, wishing her beau a happy birthday. “We love you!! We appreciate you!! Thank you for my twin,” she wrote in the caption, referring to their recently born son, Noah. “You’re doing a great job! Happy New Year and cheers to 35.”