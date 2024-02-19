Jhené Aiko Is Reportedly Being Sued For Her Alleged Involvement In A 2022 Car Accident | lovebscott.com

Jhené Aiko has reportedly been sued over a car accident in 2022 that took place in California.

via: Uproxx

According to The Blast, Jhené Aiko is being sued for her alleged involvement in a 2022 car accident. In the filing obtained by the outlet on Friday, February 16, plaintiff Genelle Ligot accused Aiko of being reckless behind the wheel. Ligot suggested that Aiko’s negligence led to their July 2022 crash in Encino, California.

While at a traffic light, Ligot claims that Aiko struck her vehicle from behind, which reportedly resulted in bodily injury and, consequently, loss of wages. “Due to the negligent actions of [Aiko] while operating the motor vehicle, [Ligot] was injured in health, strength, and activity,” reads the legal documents.

Outside of the wage loss, Ligot listed that she also suffered: ‘Loss of use of property and loss of earning capacity.” Although Ligot’s financial demand amount was not included in the paperwork, she clarified that she is seeking compensation for hospital and medical expenses, general damage, property damage, and the loss of wages.

Ligot has requested a jury should the case go to trial.

Jhené Aiko has not issued a statement regarding the incident.