‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reportedly Didn’t Know Sammi Sweetheart Would Return to Show

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is coming back to “Jersey Shore.”

via: Complex

Per TMZ, Sammi surprised the gang this past week as she arrived to film the 6th season of the popular reality TV series, which is titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and is set to air sometime soon. The reactions of Sammi’s castmates, all of which were caught on camera, were reportedly completely genuine, as Sammi’s return prompted shock, laughter, and tears from everyone on set.

Sammi Sweetheart was part of the first four seasons of Jersey Shore, which aired from 2009 until 2012. MTV rebooted the show in 2018, with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese all returning.

Sammi’s tumultuous relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro served as some serious pop culture fodder during the Shore’s initial run, but Ronnie officially moved on from Sammi two years ago.

MTV initially teased Sammi’s return in an Instagram post on Saturday, posting a picture of her in front of a green screen.

“She’s still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet,” the network captioned the photo.

Hours later, Sammi officially announced her return to Jersey Shore in her own Instagram post.

“Okay I can finally say… I’m backkk!” she wrote.

The latest update comes after the cast of Jersey Shore issued a joint letter to MTV in May 2022, criticizing the network for its decision to reboot the series with an entirely new cast. MTV canceled production for Jersey Shore 2.0 soon after.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see,” the statement read. “We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world. So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers. Don’t forget to tune into an all new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”