Jerry Springer Laid to Rest During Private Ceremony in Chicago

Jerry Springer was laid to rest in a private ceremony days after he died from pancreatic cancer.

via Page Six:

The funeral, which was held last Sunday in a Chicago suburb, was only attended by a small group of people and followed traditional Jewish customs, a rep for the former “Jerry Springer” host told Page Six.

A public memorial is scheduled for May 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio, where Springer previously served as mayor, according to TMZ. The upcoming ceremony, which will be a free ticketed event for the general public, will be a “good overview of his life and legacy in and out of work” and will showcase his involvement in politics and entertainment.

Springer’s family announced on April 27 that he had passed away peacefully at his home in Chicago.

They said he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago and his illness quickly got worse. He was 79.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” said Jene Galvin, a friend and spokesman for the Springer’s family.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Several stars took to social media to mourn Springer’s loss, including Steve Wilkos who worked alongside the late TV host on the “Jerry Springer Show.”

“Other than my father, Jerry was the most influential man in my life. Everything I have today, I owe to Jerry,” Wilkos, 59, said in a statement.

“He was the smartest, most generous, kindest person I’ve ever known. My wife [Rachelle Wilkos] and I are devastated. We will miss him terribly.”

Springer became a household name for his eponymous show, which ran from 1991-2018 and often covered controversial topics including, “You Slept With My Stripper Sister” and “I Married a Horse.”

Before tackling TV, Springer was a politician who served on Cincinnati’s City Council in 1971 and was elected as the city’s mayor from 1977 to 1978.

He is survived by his daughter, Katie Springer, 47, whom he shared with ex-wife Micki Velton, and his older sister, Evelyn.

RIP to a talk show legend.