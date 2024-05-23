Jermaine Dupri Claims Apple Music's Top 100 Albums List Disrespected R&B | lovebscott.com

Renowned hitmaker Jermaine Dupri has voiced his disappointment and frustration with Apple Music’s recently published “100 Best Albums” list, highlighting what he sees as a significant oversight and a lack of respect for the R&B genre.

JD reacted to the first 90 albums of Apple Music’s list on X/Twitter and stated that it skimped out on including numerous R&B projects. “Looking at this @AppleMusic top 100 albums list is sad, the disrespect to R&B is CRAZY!!!!! It’s giving not worthy,” he typed on Tuesday (May 21).

Looking at this @AppleMusic top 100 albums list is sad, the disrespect to R&B is CRAZY!!!!! It’s giving not worthy ????? — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) May 21, 2024

He didn’t stop there, Yesterday (May 22) JD popped up on TMZ Live to expand on his frustrations.

Apple has released their Top 100 list of best albums ever, with Lauryn Hill at #1. @jermainedupri came on TMZ Live to give his opinion on the list! pic.twitter.com/6g1LSmgUhk — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) May 22, 2024

On May 13, 2024, Apple Music began releasing its 100 Best Albums list, revealing ten albums each day over a ten-day countdown.