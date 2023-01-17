Jennifer Lopez Claims She Was Supposed to Kiss Madonna at 2003 VMAs [Video]

Hear why Jennifer Lopez says she had to miss out on Madonna’s iconic 2003 VMAs performance, during which she kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

via: New York Post

Jennifer Lopez has claimed that she — not Christina Aguilera — and Britney Spears were meant to kiss Madonna during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in a new interview with E! News.

Instead, Madonna smooched Spears with Aguilera onstage near the end of the iconic VMA performance, which shocked fans worldwide at the time.

“‘I was filming a movie in Canada and we had met — me, her and Britney to do it — at her home,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer said. “And I just couldn’t get off the film … so they got Christina to do it.”

The Post has reached out to representatives for Madonna for confirmation of Lopez’s revealing claim.

Lopez also sang praises for Madonna during the interview, claiming that she was a “huge fan” of the star and always has been.

The 2003 performance — during which Spears popped out of a wedding cake dressed like a bride and sang “Like a Virgin” — paid homage to Madonna’s 1984 act, where she did the same. Both Aguilera and Madonna later joined the pop star onstage when the then-44-year-old leaned over for the make-outs.

Aguilera also said that she kissed Madonna onstage, but her moment was partially cut out.

‘It was weird,” Aguilera said later in a radio interview. “And you know why they cut away for it? Because they cut away to get Justin [Timberlake’s] reaction.”

This past June, Madonna and Spears re-created the kiss during the latter’s star-studded California wedding reception to Sam Asghari. Spears wore a low-cut red minidress from Versace and posted the pic of them locking lips on her Instagram page.

“Kissing the one and only Madonna !!!” Spears wrote in the caption in part. “I didn’t know Madonna has almost as many number-one singles as The Beatles !!! So honored she came to my wedding … perspective … The Beatles have 20 and miss thang has 12 !!!”

In 2021, Spears’ and Madonna’s infamous VMA kiss was turned into a non-fungible token, which means that someone owns the digital version of the viral moment.

The NFT was auctioned off and the proceeds went to LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD.