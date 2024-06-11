Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Decision to Sell Their $61 Million Mansion: ‘It’s Way Too Big for Her’ | lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be having marital problems — but sources say that’s not why they’re selling their massive $61 million home.

Apparently, neither of them like it for their own respective reasons.

via People:

“Ben never liked the house. It’s too far away from his kids,” says a source close to Lopez. As for the singer-actress, “the house is way too big for her,” says the source.

Representatives for Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, have not commented on reports that they are selling their home, which TMZ first reported on June 8.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the pair bought the $61-million-dollar mansion back in the spring of 2023 after they got married in July 2022.

The 38,000 square-foot home is located on five acres of land. The mansion has “12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage and a pool, plus a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym and a boxing ring,” as the outlet reported in May 2023.

Sources told PEOPLE in May that Affleck has been living in a rental home a few miles away from the Beverly Hills mansion while he films his movie The Accountant 2; Lopez has been living in their marital home while rumors have swirled around the state of the couple’s marriage.

The Atlas star and Affleck were last seen together while they attended Affleck’s 12-year-old son Samuel’s basketball game in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, June 2. When Lopez was seen spotted arriving by herself at Giorgio Baldi on Saturday, June 8, she wore both her wedding and engagement rings.

“They’re still friendly and see each other every few days,” the source close to Lopez told PEOPLE on June 10.

The news that Affleck and Lopez are listing their home comes over one week after Lopez announced on Friday, May 31, that she was canceling her This Is Me… Live tour. In a statement issued on her OntheJLo website, the “Can’t Get Enough” singer said she is “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends” rather than embark on a North American tour for the summer.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez wrote in that statement. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

We love a good press spin…but are we truly buying it?