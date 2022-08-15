Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Have Three-Day Wedding Bash This Weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing to celebrate their wedding with family and friends this weekend after tying the knot in Las Vegas last month.

via Page Six:

“It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” an insider exclusively tells Page Six.

Their three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, our insider shares.

The actual ceremony will take place on Saturday, and the couple will close out their weekend with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

Lopez, 53, is expected to wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, and Vogue magazine is expected to document her fashion journey for the weekend.

Page Six previously reported that A-list event planner to the stars Colin Cowie is behind all of the details for their lavish celebration. Cowie’s price tag ranges from $25,000 to $25 million, and he’s produced events for the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and even Lopez in the past.

Sources told us Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo are a few of the stars who made the couple’s guest list. TMZ reported last month that the event will take place on Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

Our source tells us to expect updates from Lopez through her On the Jlo newsletter — via which she also confirmed their Las Vegas marriage.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote last month.

We can’t wait to see the photos!