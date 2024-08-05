Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Split Reportedly Turns Nasty, Hopes of a Quickie Divorce ‘Slows to a Crawl’ and 'No Longer ‘Speaking to One Another’ | www.lovebscott.com

Sources say Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly no longer speaking to one another amid their alleged divorce.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rumored split has apparently grown so ugly that the Hollywood power pair are no longer on speaking terms!

RadarOnline.com can reveal Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 51, have allegedly cut off all communication with one another as their business managers work behind the scenes to hammer out a divorce agreement.

A source said: “J Lo and Ben are not speaking to one another – in person or over the phone – and it’s really slowing down their divorce.”

The insider also claimed the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer and Good Will Hunting actor have a prenup in place – and the only asset they have left to divvy up is their $60million Beverly Hills mansion.

Lopez and Affleck’s decision to stop talking has slowed their suspected divorce proceedings down to a crawl, according to TMZ.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the news that Lopez and Affleck are no longer on speaking terms comes days after an insider claimed the A-list couple have already finalized their divorce and were “waiting for the right time” to announce their split.

The source said last week: “They finalized the divorce papers a month ago but are waiting for the right time to drop them.

“At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn’t.

“Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

The talk surrounding the Hollywood power couple’s suspected marital woes started in May after Lopez and Affleck were not pictured publicly together for almost three months.

Affleck then moved out of the couple’s $60million Pacific Palisades dream home and into a $100,000 per month Brentwood bachelor pad.

He twisted the knife further when he purchased a separate $20.5million Pacific Palisades home on his wife’s 55th birthday!

An insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com: “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult.

“Lopez had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.”

Meanwhile, Lopez – who turned 55 on July 24 – is reportedly looking for a “fresh start” amid the swirling rumors of an impending divorce from her husband of two years.

A friend close to the heartbroken Jenny from the Block singer said: “It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start.

“She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down.”

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lopez and Affleck’s reps for comment.

