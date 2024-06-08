Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Selling $60 Million Marital Home Amid Divorce Rumors | lovebscott.com

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck are reportedly selling their $60 million Beverly Hills, Calif., marital home amid rampant divorce rumors.

via Page Six:

Multiple sources told TMZ that the couple is using realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to sell the home they purchased together last May.

Arana has reportedly been showing the home for about two weeks but there haven’t been any buyers yet.

The outlet also reported that the “Gigli” co-stars are asking “around $65 million” for the mansion.

Lopez and Affleck will reportedly suffer a financial loss of “millions of dollars” with the sale, however, because of the broker’s commission, “a new tax on super-expensive properties, along with significant money they plunked down in improvements,” per TMZ.

Reps for the couple did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment or confirmation.

Earlier this week, it was reported that new images of the pricey pad had been uploaded to the real estate marketplace site Zillow.

The Daily Mail reported photos of the home’s interior were posted to the website on June 1 and June 5. However, the mansion still appeared as having been sold last year.

Page Six previously reached out to Zillow for comment but did not hear back.

Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, purchased the 43,000-square-foot house in cash for $60.85 million in May 2023 — 10 months after they tied the knot in Las Vegas.

The newly-built massive home features 17 bedrooms, 30 bathrooms and parking for 80 vehicles.

The home also features an indoor sports complex, a sports bar, outdoor lounging, a zero-edge pool and extensive grounds.

The “Selena” star and the “Gone Girl” actor’s home has reportedly hit the market as rumors that they are headed for divorce continue to spread.

Affleck has reportedly been staying at a separate home from his wife and she was recently seen house shopping with a friend.

The “Armageddon” star was also recently spotted sans his wedding ring, further fueling the speculation.

It looks like the rumors are true…but we hope they pull through!