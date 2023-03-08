Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Drop $64M on Massive LA Mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been looking for a Los Angeles-area home for a while now — but it seems as though they’ve found one. And it’s expensive.

via NYP:

Last month, the newlyweds were in escrow for a $34.5 million California home in affluent Pacific Palisades. But at the last second, they pulled out of buying it.

Instead, it looks like they may have finally settled on prime real estate from one of the most prominent families in Los Angeles.

Owned by Gregory Milken — one of the city’s wealthiest residents — along with his wife, EJ, the 1.13-acre property in Pacific Palisades listed not even a week ago before the couple scooped it up.

Hitting the market for $64 million, Gregory, EJ and their five children have lived in the home for more than a decade, purchasing the property back in 2009 for $14.5 million.

Gregory’s father, Michael Milken, was one of Wall Street’s most powerful financiers during the 1980s — and gained distinction for the development of high-yield bonds, sometimes called “junk bonds.”

Made up of six bedrooms and 10 baths, the property spans a colossal 13,000 square feet and comes with a 3,000-square-foot two-bedroom, four-bathroom guest house.

Features include two studies, a media room, an expansive game room that opens out to the backyard, two playrooms, an expansive kitchen and a family room.

Additionally, there’s an 800-square-foot gym for Lopez to get her sweat on.

The grounds feature a long driveway that opens to a large motor court, the listing says.

Outdoor amenities includes a resort-style pool and spa, and a fire feature.

Fred Bernstein with Westside Estate Agency holds the listing.

Must be nice. Check here for more photos of the home.